Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is Castle Hook Partners LP’s 6th Largest Position

Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,475 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 5.3% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $69,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $13,253,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.52.

ZM traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,193. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.32.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

