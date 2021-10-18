ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $18,009,640.55 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $18,009,640.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $68.17. 2,758,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.57, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

