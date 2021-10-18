Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 6,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 490,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

