$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLGL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $189.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.35. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

