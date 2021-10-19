-$0.03 EPS Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 272,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in NewAge by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewAge stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.13. NewAge has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

