$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $2,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Triumph Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 325,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,200. Triumph Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

