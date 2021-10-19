-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

LBRT stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $769,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,420 shares of company stock worth $6,492,412 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

