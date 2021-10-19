-$0.12 EPS Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 75,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.54. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.