$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 410,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,311. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 262,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

