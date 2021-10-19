$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.16. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.77. 1,224,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,190. Five9 has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.39. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 0.48.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.