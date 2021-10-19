$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

LXFR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 67,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $609.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Luxfer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

