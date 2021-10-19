-$0.26 EPS Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.14.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

