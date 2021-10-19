$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Corsair Gaming posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,933. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

