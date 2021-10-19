$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,250,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,222. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

