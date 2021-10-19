$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.62. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,195,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 653,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,504,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.