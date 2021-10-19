$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Avaya posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVYA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

AVYA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,053. Avaya has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 321.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

