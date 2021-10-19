$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

SRC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 544,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

