$0.87 EPS Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Strategic Education reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of STRA stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $71.03. 131,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.