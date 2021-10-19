$0.89 EPS Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. eBay reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,977 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,602,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. 3,393,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168,141. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.