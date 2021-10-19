$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Lazard posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lazard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZ stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

