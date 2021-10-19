$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.93. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

SBUX opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 470,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $51,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 50.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

