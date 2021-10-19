$1.00 EPS Expected for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.18. 141,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.