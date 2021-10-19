$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $794.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCS stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

