$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

