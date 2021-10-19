$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Crane reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

NYSE CR opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89. Crane has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Crane by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.