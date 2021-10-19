$1.37 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. Crane reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.