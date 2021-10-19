$1.42 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.44. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.59. The stock had a trading volume of 589,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

