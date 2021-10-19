$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.55. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.