$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

