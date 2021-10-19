10,876 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OAS. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

