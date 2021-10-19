10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.50.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average is $174.39. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $2,674,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $2,826,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,181 shares of company stock valued at $30,648,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.