115,000 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.10% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

