1,173,600 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,173,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.22% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $7,032,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

TBCP stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

