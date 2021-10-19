11,900 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $697,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.79. 5,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,042. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.93. The company has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

