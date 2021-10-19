1,261,148 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,261,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,431,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60.

