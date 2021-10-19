137,257 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 9.8% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,834. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

