157,932 Shares in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Bought by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Tile Shop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $31,676,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $9,982,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $4,030,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $1,388,000. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $406.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $96.19 million during the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

