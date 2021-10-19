17,558 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in State Street by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. 17,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

