$179.05 Million in Sales Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will announce $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.76 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $103.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $609.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.42 million to $654.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $600.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $209.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth $597,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $61,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.