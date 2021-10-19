180,000 Shares in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.57% of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOKB. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Chescapmanager LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LOKB stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

In other news, major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp bought 1,639,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $16,472,462.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

