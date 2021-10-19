1,937,100 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,937,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,254,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.09. 21,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,956. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

