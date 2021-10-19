1irstcoin Reaches Market Cap of $32.67 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $32.67 million and approximately $50,564.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00135758 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,235,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

