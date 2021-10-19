$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.53.

NYSE NSC opened at $275.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 47,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10,152.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47,007 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 187.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

