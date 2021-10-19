$206.14 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce sales of $206.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.34 million to $206.94 million. CURO Group reported sales of $182.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $809.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.78 million to $812.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $978.31 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $493,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,085. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $771.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.