207,080 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Purchased by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 207,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 9.8% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,043,000 after buying an additional 975,858 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after buying an additional 344,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 1,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,054. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

