20,883 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

