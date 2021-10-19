23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Up 7.7%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 9.72 and last traded at 9.60. Approximately 87,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,333,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.91.

ME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.41.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ME. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

