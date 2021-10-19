246,988 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Acquired by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,656. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $27.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.

