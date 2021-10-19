$25.76 Million in Sales Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post $25.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.70 million and the highest is $25.90 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $104.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.81 million to $104.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $137.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 40,974 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $2,101,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $36,258,498.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407 over the last quarter.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

