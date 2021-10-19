$253.86 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to report $253.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.80 million to $257.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $994.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $995.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap One.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $23.81.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.